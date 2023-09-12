Data Engineer

Our client, who created a unified reporting platform to benefit farmers and other industry leaders alike, is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Data Engineer to join their dynamic team. As a Data Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining data infrastructure. Your primary responsibilities will include handling complex equations, managing data integration, working with financial systems, and leveraging your experience in agritech, if applicable. If you are passionate about data, have expertise in Microsoft BI, and enjoy solving complex data challenges, we encourage you to apply.

DUTIES:

Data Integration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to collect, clean, and integrate data from various sources, ensuring data accuracy and consistency.

Microsoft BI: Utilize Microsoft Business Intelligence (BI) tools such as Power BI and SQL Server Reporting Services to create insightful data visualizations, reports, and dashboards.

Complex Equations: Develop and implement complex mathematical and statistical models to extract meaningful insights from large datasets.

Financial Systems: Work with financial data, including but not limited to budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting, to support data-driven decision-making.

Agritech Experience: If applicable, apply your knowledge of agritech to analyse and manipulate agricultural data for improved decision support and operational efficiency.

Data Warehouse Management: Design, build, and maintain data warehouses and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to ensure data availability and reliability.

Data Quality Assurance: Implement data quality checks and validation procedures to maintain data integrity and consistency.

Performance Optimization: Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks in data processing pipelines to ensure efficient data retrieval and processing.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation for data engineering processes, workflows, and solutions.

Collaboration: Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their data needs and deliver solutions that enable data-driven decision-making.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

Proven experience as a Data Engineer or a similar role, with a strong background in data manipulation and integration.

Proficiency in Microsoft BI tools, including Power BI and SQL Server Reporting Services.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to work with complex equations and mathematical models.

Experience working with financial data and financial systems is highly desirable.

Familiarity with agritech and agricultural data is a plus.

Proficiency in SQL, ETL processes, and data warehousing concepts.

Experience with data modeling and schema design.

Knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., Azure, AWS, GCP) is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong programming skills in languages such as Python, Java, or Scala.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Attention to detail and a commitment to data quality.

