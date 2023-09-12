Our client is searching for Database Administrator to join our client at Springs.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Maths Literacy is not sufficient)
- Bsc Degree in information Technology or equivalent.
Experience Required:
- Five (5) + years’ Database Administration Experience
- Strong Technical experience
- Understanding of ITIL Framework; and
- In depth knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server
- ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or
Navision
- Process Improvement Experience
- Building and Configuring SSIS packages experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;
- Monitor and Maintain MS SQL Database Environment;
- Monitor and Maintain Oracle Database Environment;
- Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;
- Maintain and Comply with Risk and Compliance Security Standards;
- Prepares technical reports by collecting; analysing; summarizing information and trends;
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;
- Monitor, Maintain and assist with Application Integrations;
- Provide data management support to users of data;
- Implement long-term strategic changes for database development in sync with its end-users, managers and other stakeholders;
- Attend to audit queries as and when required; and
- Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.
- Be sensitive to deadlines;
- Be able to interact in a team environment;
- Adapt quickly to change;
- Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and
customer service skills;
- Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;
- Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements;
- Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);
- Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);
- Uses own initiative and can work independently; and
- Good presentation skill
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML