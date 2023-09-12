Database Administrator – Gauteng

Our client is searching for Database Administrator to join our client at Springs.

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Maths Literacy is not sufficient)

Bsc Degree in information Technology or equivalent.

Experience Required:

Five (5) + years’ Database Administration Experience

Strong Technical experience

Understanding of ITIL Framework; and

In depth knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server

ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or

Navision

Navision Process Improvement Experience

Building and Configuring SSIS packages experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

Monitor and Maintain MS SQL Database Environment;

Monitor and Maintain Oracle Database Environment;

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

Maintain and Comply with Risk and Compliance Security Standards;

Prepares technical reports by collecting; analysing; summarizing information and trends;

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

Monitor, Maintain and assist with Application Integrations;

Provide data management support to users of data;

Implement long-term strategic changes for database development in sync with its end-users, managers and other stakeholders;

Attend to audit queries as and when required; and

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

Be sensitive to deadlines;

Be able to interact in a team environment;

Adapt quickly to change;

Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and

customer service skills;

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements;

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

Uses own initiative and can work independently; and

Good presentation skill

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position