DevOps Engineer (Python)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a highly skilled DevOps Engineer is sought by a fast-growing Payment Service Provider that makes online commerce and digital payment acceptance easier and more accessible across the African continent. In this pivotal role you will be expected to streamline its software development and operations, enhance deployment efficiency and system reliability. You will also automate processes, reduce downtime, and foster collaboration between the Platform and Product Engineering teams. The successful incumbent will have a minimum of 6 years’ Python programming work experience, strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases, experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambdas, RDS, EKS or ECS & proficiency with Infrastructure as Code, specifically Terraform.

DUTIES:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Build features for the 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal Operation teams.

Work on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigate unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

REQUIREMENTS:

Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Python.

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambdas, RDS, EKS or ECS.

Infrastructure As Code, specifically Terraform.

Advantageous –

CloudFormation or Serveless.

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Have worked with other cloud-based infrastructure technologies – GCP / Azure.

Can do some server troubleshooting.

Company Tech Stack:

Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript

Backend: Python, Node,js, PHP

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP, ECS, EKS, ELB

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

COMMENTS:

