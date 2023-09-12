Frontend Software Engineer (CPT/JHB) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company seeks your keen eye for beautiful visual digital aesthetics to fill the role of its next Frontend Software Engineer. You will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining the user interface and user experience across all products and client solutions. Working alongside the CTO/Product Manager and Engineering team, you will be expected to hold a high standard of coding and documentation. Applicants will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent discipline, a Diploma in Development/Programming and suitable Frontend Development Certifications with a minimum of 2 years work experience as a Software Dev. Your tech tools should include PHP 7+, Laravel Framework 8+, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, CSS, ReactJS, [URL Removed] MySQL, Webpack, Gulp or Grunt.

DUTIES:

Write high-quality, maintainable code that adheres to company standards and industry best practices.

Take ownership and accountability for your work.

Employ a high standard of system and solution documentation.

Proactively seek opportunities to improve all development resources and remove/reduce bugs, inefficiencies, and bottlenecks within the codebase.

Technology Security – Ensure that all processes are followed when deployments from staging to live happen. Finch works with sensitive customer information and all formalities and security procedures need to be followed to ensure security of data.

Provide and ensure to adhere to company and industry deployment standards.

Continuously seek learning and upskilling opportunities.

Participate in code reviews to share knowledge, improve code quality, and provide constructive feedback to other Developers.

Perform Unit and Integration Testing on your own code as well as code written by others to ensure that all aspects of the system work together as expected.

Collaborate with teammates to troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Deliver on sprint plans and timelines.

Participate in daily Scrums or stand-ups with other team members to discuss project status and identify any issues that may affect progress.

Communicate ticket status to relevant stakeholders within the Development lifecycle.

Provide technical input and knowledge into enterprise and solution architecture requirements for system and solution designs for various clients.

Understand user stories and acceptance criteria to deliver features that meet the needs of clients.

Understand the business and product domain and how your code fit into the overall picture.

Work closely with the UI/UX Designers to translate design mockups and wireframes into interactive and responsive web interfaces.

Creatively provide innovative solutions for UI/UX challenges.

Ensure web applications can adapt to various screen sizes and devices as well as address cross-browser compatibility issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Computer/Mechanical Engineering or equivalent preferred.

Diploma in Development / Programming.

Certificates in Frontend Development frameworks.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ experience in a Software Development role.

Proficient in –

Server-side scripting languages (PHP 7+, Laravel Framework 8+, JavaScript & jQuery).

Core web technologies (HTML, CSS, ReactJS & [URL Removed] and displaying data from the backend.

Testing frameworks and debugging tools for Frontend Development. Experience with build tools like Webpack, Gulp or Grunt for task automation, bundling and minification of frontend assets. Experience in native mobile app development Knowledge of techniques for optimizing frontend code and assets Knowledge of responsive web design techniques Relational database experience (MySQL, etc.). Exposure to design patterns and programming paradigms. Exposure to SCRUM and sprint-oriented feature development.



ATTRIBUTES:

Trustworthy.

Proactive and takes the initiative.

Showcases strategic and commercial knowledge.

Welcomes working in a small team.

Know when you are right and when you are wrong.

Executes discussions and be actionable.

Adopts and adjusts on-the-fly as priorities change.

Showcases excellent time management skills.

Driven to achieve excellence.

COMMENTS:

