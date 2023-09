Full Stack Developer – Centurion – Gauteng Pretoria

Our company is seeking to hire a skilled FULL-STACK DEVELOPER who is self-motivated, can work without supervision and follow processes. The successful candidate will form part of a development team who aims for excellence as well as sharing knowledge to build the team as a whole. Your duties will primarily revolve around developing applications, user interfaces and API’s by writing code, investigate and modify existing solutions to fix bugs, improve its performance, or develop/upgrade intergrations into SYSPRO. You will also be involved in system testing and code review. You will be required to work collaboratively with internal stakeholders, clients and project teams in order to ensure that a tailored solution is delivered with high quality, on time and within budget.

To be successful in this role, you will need extensive knowledge of programming languages and the development lifecycle. A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related IT Certification is required.

Requirements

• Develop, test and maintain development solutions. This extends to front- as well as back-end.

• Analyse business requirements and propose technical solutions.

• Write detailed technical specifications.

• Analyse existing systems and software in order to design solutions for bugs or new requirements.

• Complete internal developer test documents.

• Adhere to coding standards and the internal development lifecycle.

• Review code.

• Check in of source code.

• Promote communication in development team to ensure a consistent approach to development, including design, architecture, standards, testing and tools.

• Ensure that business functions are implemented using the appropriate technology, technical frameworks and coding standards in line with technical architecture.

• Liaise with internal business analysts, financial consultants as well as clients.

• Demonstrate a strong work ethic and “ownership” of work.

• Work in a fast-paced, delivery focused team environment.

• Take initiative.

• Be able to take the lead as well as follow the lead.

• Quality of solutions delivered (Within scope, Accuracy, On Time)

• Compliance to development methodology

• Compliance to internal company policies

Key Skills

• Self-motivated

• Positive Attitude

• Strong communication skill set

• Pro-Active

• Solution Orientated

• Structured

• Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Minimum Requirements:

• Bachelor’s Degree or related IT Diploma

• Minimum 3 – 5 years experience

• Ability to travel

• MS SQL

• C#

• Entity Framework

• WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

• Asp.Net Core API/MVC

• HTML 5

• JavaScript

• SYSPRO (Or any other ERP)

• Angular

• VB Script

• CSS 3

• WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

• Git (Azure DevOps & GitHub)

• OAuth2.0 (with JWT and OpenId)

Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Information Technology

Full Stack Developer

