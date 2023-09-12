Gerhard Fourie joins Nutanix channel team

Nutanix has announced the appointment of Gerhard Fourie as channel sales manager for sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean Islands (SSA and IOI).

Based in Johannesburg, Fourie will focus on channel sales management, business development, and fostering relationships with key partners in the region to drive innovation and deliver Nutanix’s value proposition.

“We are thrilled to have Gerhard join our team. His rich experience in the African IT industry and deep relationships with tier one partners, vendors, and distributors will be crucial in driving our channel vision across the region,” says Alex Russell, regional sales manager: SADC at Nutanix. “Our goal is to enable partners to build a profitable, predictable, and frictionless business while delivering the Nutanix value proposition. We are confident that Gerhard’s addition to the team will greatly enhance our efforts towards achieving this goal.”

With 12 years of experience in account and channel management roles, Fourie has previously held key positions at Commvault and Veeam Software.

“I am excited to join Nutanix and contribute to the development of a channel ecosystem that drives innovation and transformation for our customers,” Fourie says. “Nutanix’s commitment to ethical and inclusive business practices aligns with my personal passion for building sustainable businesses. I look forward to using my strategy, people management, and execution skills to drive impactful results for Nutanix in the SSA and IOI region.”