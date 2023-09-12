IT Desktop Engineer at C.Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng City Deep

Job Title: I.T. Desktop Supporter

Overall Purpose of the Job:

The Junior Desktop Support Technician is responsible for providing end-user IT support services through the function of the Help Desk and Desktop Support.

Duties:

Provide governance and support for endpoint systems including desktops, laptops, printers, peripherals, mobile devices, virtual machines and telephony equipment.

Assist with resolving issues within Windows and Mac iOS operating systems and applications.

Work with Windows and Mac user administration, remote admin, productivity, and hardware tools.

Help to define, implement, and leverage process (change, incident, problem, etc.) management functions during Windows 10 and Mac platform rollout.

Work within an enterprise environment.

Perform system image creation, maintenance and troubleshooting supporting Windows 7, 10 and iOS.

Work with Active Directory integration.

Takes part on diagnosing and resolving complex problems for all end point support issues including but not limited to hardware failures, operating system errors, software compatibility issues and network connectivity.

Provide exceptional customer service and end user support during engagements via phone, email conversations and in person.

Complete lifecycle maintenance of support work orders in a ticket tracking software platform. This includes ticket creation at the time of initial problem report/service request, status updates, documentation for open work orders and proactively informing users of progress.

Maintain and innovate technical systems related to delivery of IT services.

Set goals and manage the delivery objectives for end-user impacting projects such as IT equipment moves, operating system upgrades and other large scale projects.

Perform routine administrative and technical tasks such as reviewing operating logs, performing system imaging, creating user accounts and various reporting.

Identify and escalate complex problem reports and service requests to the next tier of support as appropriate.

6 months of more of experience in the areas of end user support and maintenance of PC hardware and software in a Windows environment, additional Mac experience is preferred.

Degree or relevant industry certification(s) a plus

Basic to intermediate knowledge of all Windows PC operating systems and Microsoft Office applications required.

Working knowledge of essential Windows system administration and networking principles, e.g. Active Directory, TCP/IP configuration, DHCP, and DNS required.

Working knowledge of Windows Server and OSX operating systems required.

Working knowledge with encryption and security tools.

Working knowledge of automated software distribution and systems maintenance tools, e.g. Symantec Endpoint Protection.

Strong documentation and organization skills.

Excellent decision making and problem solving skills.

Excellent customer service and communication skills.

Strong organizational skills with emphasis on detail and follow-up.

Education:

Grade 12.

Diploma or Certificate in IT.

A+ / N+ OR equivalent qualification.

Experience: (Minimum Experience required)

3 Years Desktop Support department.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

end-user IT support

Windows 10

Mac iOS operating systems

Active Directory

TCP/IP configuration

OSX

Symantec Endpoint Protection

A+

N+

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position