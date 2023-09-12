IT Desktop Engineer at C.Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd

Job Title: I.T. Desktop Supporter
Overall Purpose of the Job:
The Junior Desktop Support Technician is responsible for providing end-user IT support services through the function of the Help Desk and Desktop Support.
Duties:
- Provide governance and support for endpoint systems including desktops, laptops, printers, peripherals, mobile devices, virtual machines and telephony equipment.
- Assist with resolving issues within Windows and Mac iOS operating systems and applications.
- Work with Windows and Mac user administration, remote admin, productivity, and hardware tools.
- Help to define, implement, and leverage process (change, incident, problem, etc.) management functions during Windows 10 and Mac platform rollout.
- Work within an enterprise environment.
- Perform system image creation, maintenance and troubleshooting supporting Windows 7, 10 and iOS.
- Work with Active Directory integration.
- Takes part on diagnosing and resolving complex problems for all end point support issues including but not limited to hardware failures, operating system errors, software compatibility issues and network connectivity.
- Provide exceptional customer service and end user support during engagements via phone, email conversations and in person.
- Complete lifecycle maintenance of support work orders in a ticket tracking software platform. This includes ticket creation at the time of initial problem report/service request, status updates, documentation for open work orders and proactively informing users of progress.
- Maintain and innovate technical systems related to delivery of IT services.
- Set goals and manage the delivery objectives for end-user impacting projects such as IT equipment moves, operating system upgrades and other large scale projects.
- Perform routine administrative and technical tasks such as reviewing operating logs, performing system imaging, creating user accounts and various reporting.
- Identify and escalate complex problem reports and service requests to the next tier of support as appropriate.
- 6 months of more of experience in the areas of end user support and maintenance of PC hardware and software in a Windows environment, additional Mac experience is preferred.
- Degree or relevant industry certification(s) a plus
- Basic to intermediate knowledge of all Windows PC operating systems and Microsoft Office applications required.
- Working knowledge of essential Windows system administration and networking principles, e.g. Active Directory, TCP/IP configuration, DHCP, and DNS required.
- Working knowledge of Windows Server and OSX operating systems required.
- Working knowledge with encryption and security tools.
- Working knowledge of automated software distribution and systems maintenance tools, e.g. Symantec Endpoint Protection.
- Strong documentation and organization skills.
- Excellent decision making and problem solving skills.
- Excellent customer service and communication skills.
- Strong organizational skills with emphasis on detail and follow-up.
Education:
- Grade 12.
- Diploma or Certificate in IT.
- A+ / N+ OR equivalent qualification.
Experience: (Minimum Experience required)
- 3 Years Desktop Support department.
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- end-user IT support
- Windows 10
- Mac iOS operating systems
- Active Directory
- TCP/IP configuration
- OSX
- Symantec Endpoint Protection
- A+
- N+
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate