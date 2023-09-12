IT Desktop Engineer at C.Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd

Job Title: I.T. Desktop Supporter

Overall Purpose of the Job:
The Junior Desktop Support Technician is responsible for providing end-user IT support services through the function of the Help Desk and Desktop Support.

Duties:

  • Provide governance and support for endpoint systems including desktops, laptops, printers, peripherals, mobile devices, virtual machines and telephony equipment.
  • Assist with resolving issues within Windows and Mac iOS operating systems and applications.
  • Work with Windows and Mac user administration, remote admin, productivity, and hardware tools.
  • Help to define, implement, and leverage process (change, incident, problem, etc.) management functions during Windows 10 and Mac platform rollout.
  • Work within an enterprise environment.
  • Perform system image creation, maintenance and troubleshooting supporting Windows 7, 10 and iOS.
  • Work with Active Directory integration.
  • Takes part on diagnosing and resolving complex problems for all end point support issues including but not limited to hardware failures, operating system errors, software compatibility issues and network connectivity.
  • Provide exceptional customer service and end user support during engagements via phone, email conversations and in person.
  • Complete lifecycle maintenance of support work orders in a ticket tracking software platform. This includes ticket creation at the time of initial problem report/service request, status updates, documentation for open work orders and proactively informing users of progress.
  • Maintain and innovate technical systems related to delivery of IT services.
  • Set goals and manage the delivery objectives for end-user impacting projects such as IT equipment moves, operating system upgrades and other large scale projects.
  • Perform routine administrative and technical tasks such as reviewing operating logs, performing system imaging, creating user accounts and various reporting.
  • Identify and escalate complex problem reports and service requests to the next tier of support as appropriate.
  • 6 months of more of experience in the areas of end user support and maintenance of PC hardware and software in a Windows environment, additional Mac experience is preferred.
  • Degree or relevant industry certification(s) a plus
  • Basic to intermediate knowledge of all Windows PC operating systems and Microsoft Office applications required.
  • Working knowledge of essential Windows system administration and networking principles, e.g. Active Directory, TCP/IP configuration, DHCP, and DNS required.
  • Working knowledge of Windows Server and OSX operating systems required.
  • Working knowledge with encryption and security tools.
  • Working knowledge of automated software distribution and systems maintenance tools, e.g. Symantec Endpoint Protection.
  • Strong documentation and organization skills.
  • Excellent decision making and problem solving skills.
  • Excellent customer service and communication skills.
  • Strong organizational skills with emphasis on detail and follow-up.

Education:

  • Grade 12.
  • Diploma or Certificate in IT.
  • A+ / N+ OR equivalent qualification.

Experience: (Minimum Experience required)

  • 3 Years Desktop Support department.

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Support
  • end-user IT support
  • Windows 10
  • Mac iOS operating systems
  • Active Directory
  • TCP/IP configuration
  • OSX
  • Symantec Endpoint Protection
  • A+
  • N+

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

