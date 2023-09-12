Javascript Lead & Integration Specialist LW0626 – Gauteng Midrand

- Managing projects/processes/epics/user stories
- Break down complex requirements into solutions and changes in the systems to accommodate the business requirements.
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and integrate different technologies into a fully functioning platform.
- Utilize the latest cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends to drive the roadmap of the platform.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / minimum 8 years of IT experience, leadership experience
Role-specific knowledge:
- Effective integration between different technologies
- Coordination between the environments applied.
- Planning and monitoring
- Requirements management and communication
- Identification and management of risks
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (ExpressJs, apollo)
- React, Typescript, and backend development.
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- AWS ECS, Lambda experience
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Git
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- typescript
- Lead
- AWS