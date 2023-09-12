Javascript Lead & Integration Specialist LW0626

Sep 12, 2023

  • Managing projects/processes/epics/user stories

  • Break down complex requirements into solutions and changes in the systems to accommodate the business requirements.

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and integrate different technologies into a fully functioning platform.

  • Utilize the latest cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends to drive the roadmap of the platform.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / minimum 8 years of IT experience, leadership experience

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Effective integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between the environments applied.

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Requirements management and communication

  • Identification and management of risks

  • TypeScript / JavaScript

  • GraphQL

  • Nodejs (ExpressJs, apollo)

  • React, Typescript, and backend development.

  • Redis, Mongo

  • CSS 3

  • Antd

  • HTML 5

  • AWS ECS, Lambda experience

  • Docker, Docker Compose

  • Bitbucket, Git

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • typescript
  • Lead
  • AWS

