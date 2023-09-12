Junior IT Support Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior IT Support Engineer.

Main purpose of the position:

The Junior IT Support Engineer is a technical position that requires basic knowledge across multiple areas of IT Support and Infrastructure. The Junior IT Support Engineer will be responsible for delivering effective IT Support requirements, to ensure maximum productivity of end users.

Requirements:

Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8 / 8.1/ 10 / 11).

Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed];).

Proficient with Microsoft 365.

Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential – DHCP/ DNS.

Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential: ADSL, 3G / LTE, Fibre, Microwave.

Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential: ESET Endpoint Protection.

Minimum of 2 years in a Desktop Support environment.

Driver’s license and own transport essential.

Responsibilities:

Provide On-Site First Level End User Support.

Installation, Troubleshooting and Maintenance of the below Hardware: Laptops, Desktops, MFP Printers, VOIP Hardware, Networking Hardware (Wired and Wireless).

Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Systems Administrator where necessary, quickly, and effectively.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Troubleshooting

Entreprise Antivirus

Eset Endpoint Protection

Fibre

First Level Support

