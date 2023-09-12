Mobile Development Lead: Android

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company based in Pretoria is currently seeking an Electronic Mobile Development professional to lead their team and oversee sprint activities. This individual will be responsible for fostering effective communication, ensuring team well-being, and cultivating a positive team culture. They will also possess authority over process management, structural organization, scheduling, task delegation, and documentation. The primary responsibilities of this role include developing and maintaining innovative hearing health platforms on the native Android platform, with a foundational understanding of iOS to effectively manage the team. The goal is to ensure that the generated code aligns with specified requirements. The successful candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or another relevant technical discipline, a minimum of 7 years of professional experience and at least 2 years of experience in team management.

DUTIES:

Team Management 25%

Increase team’s effectiveness with the following:

Recruitment, selection, and orientation.

Training and development.

Assign accountabilities and plan.

Monitor and appraise job and project results.

Develop a climate for offering information and opinions.

Ensure conformity of products and documentation to product and company requirements in terms of the company’s Quality Objectives.

Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship where appropriate.

Develop the expertise within the team, ensuring continued development and best-practice.

Package and support deployment of releases.

Assist with managing team priorities and development schedules.

Provide feedback to Line Manager regarding the efficiency and output of the team.

Build team morale and keep the team motivated to work at a high pace and at the desired quality.

Ensure the team meets specification and timescales as appropriate.

Drive documentation completion and quality within the team.

Ensure development is completed within the Quality Management framework.

Application Planning and Development 35%

Be involved in the planning, design, and development of assigned applications.

Research, consult, analyse, and evaluate application needs and designs.

Write and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code to meet system requirements, system designs and technical specifications in accordance with quality accredited standards.

Work from wireframes and/or designs to develop high quality applications.

Following best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining a high quality, clean, auditable, and manageable applications.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks and devise solutions to these problems.

Identifying technology limitations and deficiencies in applications and associated processes, procedures, and methods.

Testing, debugging, diagnosing, and correcting errors and faults in an application within established testing protocols, guidelines, and quality standards to ensure programs and applications perform to specification.

Project Planning and Capacity Management 20%

Estimate accurate completion timelines for projects for use by the project lead in capacity planning.

Provide input into the requirements documentation and assist in work breakdown to draft a proper timeline to plan the schedule and what is required.

Manage time and tasks effectively to complete tasks in the correct order of priority.

Manage time and tasks effectively to complete tasks on time.

Liaise effectively with other team members and backend engineers to ensure timeous completion of integration and the coming together of mobile applications and the required back-end system.

Track tasks and timing on JIRA.

Teamwork 10%

Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code.

Communicate and collaborate with the team to solve problems and discuss best programming practices.

Communicate effectively with team members and internal stakeholders, using communications channels appropriately.

Quality Management and Compliance 10%

Ensure continued improvement and upkeep on existing applications.

Ensure compliance with QMS frameworks for CE certification.

Ensure products are developed accurately (i.e., according to specifications and end user requirements).

Ensure products are developed efficiently (i.e., according to best practice and on time)

Ensure testing is completed according to specification.

Manage release schedule and communicate deployment details.

Ensure development is completed within the Quality Management framework.

REQUIREMENTS:

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Development of mobile software for a hardware product (check out [URL Removed] (Java / Kotlin)

Reactive programming

Modular code design principles, familiarity with different software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture

Restful API integration

GIT

Development architecture

MySQL

Git

Agile knowledge and experience

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira and Confluence)

Knowledge of development pipelines.

Other:

Main development language for role: Android

Experience with ISO, CE or FDA compliance for software would be advantageous.

Medical device software development experience would be advantageous.

Experience with BLE would be advantageous.

Experience with AWS would be advantageous.

Minimum education (essential):

BSc in Computer Science / Engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum education (desirable):

Honors / MSc in computer science / engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum applicable experience (years):

7+ years working experience.

2+ years of managing a team.

Required nature of experience:

Hands on Android software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.

Line management of iOS and Android developers

Team culture, coaching and development .

System development coordination

Project management

Project implementation management.

Documentation

Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

ATTRIBUTES:

Interpreting Data

Generating Ideas

Exploring Possibilities

Convincing People

Articulating Information

Embracing Change

Valuing Individuals

Showing Composure

Meeting Timescales

Checking Things

Following Procedures

Pursuing Goals

COMMENTS:

