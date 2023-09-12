Ransomware continues on growth trajectory

A lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA) remains one of the biggest impediments to enterprise security.

This is among the headline findings the Cisco Talos Intelligence Group report for the second quarter of 2023, highlighting the most common attacks, targets, and other significant trends.

Carrying out ransomware attacks is likely becoming more challenging for hackers due to global law enforcement and industry disruption efforts, though it still saw a rise to 17% of engagements. The biggest – and a growing – threat responded to by Talos Incident Response (IR) in Q2, however, was data theft extortion incidents that did not encrypt files or deploy ransomware.

The findings also show that, continuing a trend from first quarter, healthcare remains the most-targeted vertical, accounting for almost a quarter of all incident response engagements, closely followed by financial services. In a reverse of Q1 trends, web-shells engagement – malicious scripts that enable threat actors to compromise web-based servers exposed to the internet – declined.

Fady Younes, cybersecurity director: EMEA service providers and MEA at Cisco, comments: “People are often the prime target for any cyber-attack, they are the gateway to the central infrastructure of a company or organization. Fortunately, the vast majority of cyber threats can be overcome with awareness, common sense and a critical approach to security when moving in cyberspace.

“We can also stay ahead of the game by leveraging advanced technologies to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time and identify potential threats before they can cause any damage.”

The top threats observed in Q2 2023 included:

* Data theft: Data theft extortion was the top observed threat this quarter, accounting for 30% of Cisco Talos Incident Response (Talos IR) engagements this quarter, overtaking web-shells and still ranking above ransomware. The rise in data theft extortion incidents compared to previous quarters is consistent with public reporting on a growing number of ransomware groups stealing data and extorting victims without encrypting files and deploying ransomware.

* Ransomware: Ransomware is the second most observed threat for Q2. The Clop ransomware group exploited a major vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer software. This has led to many follow-on instances of data theft, with more than 200 companies affected as of early July.

* Exploiting public-facing applications: Exploitation of public-facing applications has seen a significant decrease – down to 22% (from 45% last quarter) of engagements.

The report also showed that 30% of engagements lacked multi-factor authentication or only had it enabled on select accounts and services.

In addition, observed in over 50% of engagements this quarter, PowerShell is a dynamic command line utility that continues to be a popular utility of choice for adversaries.