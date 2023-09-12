Salesforce Functional Analyst Manager

Our client leads the way in human led, technology enabled professional services, working with clients to transform their business and make it fit for the future.
If you are looking for a career where every day is different, where challenges are complex and where you can make a real difference, then we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
- Experience of full lifecycle software development with demonstrated achievements and progressive responsibilities.
- Advanced experience with Salesforce configurations
- Strong background in CRM process design and implementation
- Experience with integrated packages e.g. AdobeSign,.DocuSign, CTI, Marketing Tools
- Support change control best practices, including management of multiple code/configuration streams, code/Configuration merging, and promoting changes to production.
- Configuration of Salesforce using flows
- Owning and Managing engagements pertaining to all aspects of Salesforce Technology.
- Managing and leading discovery & design workshops to identify client requirements.
Qualifications:
- Salesforce Certified Administrator
- Salesforce Certified Platform App Builder
- Salesforce Certified Sales Cloud
- Salesforce Certified Service Cloud
- Salesforce Certified Community Cloud (desirable)
- Certified Agile Practitioner (desirable)
- Salesforce Accredited Financial Services Cloud (desirable)
- Salesforce Certified Business Analyst (optional)
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- AdobeSign
- DocuSign
- CTI
- Marketing tools
- flows