Scrum Master – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 12, 2023

We currently have a vacancy for a Scrum Master for our Department to join the agile team with great technologies

  • Scrum Master Certification
  • Facilitate daily scrum meeting with manage exceptions raised
  • Leading and coaching Scrum adoption
  • Scrum implementation
  • Implementing changes and steps to increase the team’s productivity
  • IT project manangement
  • Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity
  • Critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Agile
  • Rectro

