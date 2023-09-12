Senior Business Analyst (Germiston)
Seeking a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual, who can not only think on their feet but who also has a strong background in the Fintech space in a mission of reducing fraud and increasing the cashflow of customers.
Qualification
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.
Requirements
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in Business Analysis or a related field.
- + – 5 Years Fintech Experience
- Experience following an agile methodology.
- Tools Experience: JIRA, Confluence, [URL Removed] miro, Canva.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
Duties
- Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, and process flows.
- Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.
- Foster a collaborative and high-performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.
- Assist in removing any impediments or roadblocks that may hinder the team’s progress.
- Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.
- Facilitate regular retrospectives to identify areas for process improvement, communication enhancement, and team dynamics.
- Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.
- Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.
- Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- fraud prevention
- Fintech
- Jira
- Confluence
- Software Solutions
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund