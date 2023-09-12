Senior Business Analyst

Senior Business Analyst (Germiston)

Seeking a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual, who can not only think on their feet but who also has a strong background in the Fintech space in a mission of reducing fraud and increasing the cashflow of customers.

Qualification

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.

Requirements

A minimum of 5 years of experience in Business Analysis or a related field.

+ – 5 Years Fintech Experience

Experience following an agile methodology.

Tools Experience: JIRA, Confluence, [URL Removed] miro, Canva.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Duties

Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, and process flows.

Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.

Foster a collaborative and high-performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.

Assist in removing any impediments or roadblocks that may hinder the team’s progress.

Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.

Facilitate regular retrospectives to identify areas for process improvement, communication enhancement, and team dynamics.

Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.

Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.

Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

fraud prevention

Fintech

Jira

Confluence

Software Solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

