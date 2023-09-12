Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Germiston

Sep 12, 2023

Senior Business Analyst (Germiston)
Seeking a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual, who can not only think on their feet but who also has a strong background in the Fintech space in a mission of reducing fraud and increasing the cashflow of customers.
Qualification

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.

Requirements

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in Business Analysis or a related field.
  • + – 5 Years Fintech Experience
  • Experience following an agile methodology.
  • Tools Experience: JIRA, Confluence, [URL Removed] miro, Canva.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Duties

  • Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, and process flows.
  • Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.
  • Foster a collaborative and high-performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.
  • Assist in removing any impediments or roadblocks that may hinder the team’s progress.
  • Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.
  • Facilitate regular retrospectives to identify areas for process improvement, communication enhancement, and team dynamics.
  • Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.
  • Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.
  • Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • fraud prevention
  • Fintech
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • Software Solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Provident Fund

