Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Turffontein

Sep 12, 2023

Senior Data Analyst/Business Data Analyst
Urgent!! Seeking a self starter,comfortable with ambiguity, analytical, highly mathematical and detailed orientated person to conduct full lifecycle analysis that include requirements, activities and design.
Qualification

  • BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics

Requirements

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst
  • Data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
  • Experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL, Postgres SQL, etc)
  • Knowledge of the ETL process and BI tools
  • Ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Duties

  • Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports.
  • Increase company revenue by maximizing on collections.
  • Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.
  • Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.
  • Review current reports and or SQL code to improve on reporting outputs.
  • Work with management to prioritise business and information needs.
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.
  • Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data.
  • Executing data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, and string manipulation
  • Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data.
  • Interpret data and analyse results using statistical techniques.
  • Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations.
  • Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business.
  • Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation

Desired Skills:

  • Data collection systems
  • Data Mining
  • ETL process
  • Data Models
  • Data Analyst
  • Business Data Analysis
  • Computer Science

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Provident Fund

