Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Turffontein

Senior Data Analyst/Business Data Analyst

Urgent!! Seeking a self starter,comfortable with ambiguity, analytical, highly mathematical and detailed orientated person to conduct full lifecycle analysis that include requirements, activities and design.

Qualification

BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics

Requirements

A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst

Data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

Experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL, Postgres SQL, etc)

Knowledge of the ETL process and BI tools

Ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Duties

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports.

Increase company revenue by maximizing on collections.

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Review current reports and or SQL code to improve on reporting outputs.

Work with management to prioritise business and information needs.

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.

Writing SQL queries to verify the completeness and integrity of data.

Executing data compilation, data conversion, data cleaning, and string manipulation

Develop customized reports from databases to extract and collect data.

Interpret data and analyse results using statistical techniques.

Generate metrics and develop actionable recommendations.

Present data in a way that is most meaningful and readily accessible to the business.

Collaborate with end users to gather report requirements and ensure proper testing and validation

Desired Skills:

Data collection systems

Data Mining

ETL process

Data Models

Data Analyst

Business Data Analysis

Computer Science

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

