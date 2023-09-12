Senior DevOps Engineer

Sep 12, 2023

We are recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer onsite to join our Johannesburg team.

Someone who has demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualifications Preferred:

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

  • At least 5 years’ experience in demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration;

    • Cluster installation and configuration.

    • Role based access controls.

    • Service Mesh operation and administration.

    • Ability to troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO).

    • Experience in Datadog.

  • Demonstrated use of Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash tools, to maintain the health of the platform and supported applications is a must.

  • Mandatory skills required: Datadog, Docker and Kubernetes.

  • Working knowledge of automated build and deployment tools like Azure Devops, Jenkins, Argos, etc.

  • Infrastructure as code (IaC) knowledge is an added advantage. (Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet).

  • Cloud infrastructure knowledge (Azure, AWS).

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Cluster installation and configuration

  • Role based access controls

  • Service Mesh operation and administration

  • Troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO)

  • Set up application and cluster monitoring tools Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash.

Work environment:

  • Working Onsite – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

