Senior Software Engineer – Remote Remote

Want to work from home?! Our client develop software solutions that support best-in-class visualization, data-driven communication, and platform independence, and build upon an API-driven integration into any open BI software. With KPI-CHAT they take real-time data collaboration to the next level.

We are looking for a proactive, determined Senior Software Engineer with strong communication skills, able to work remotely with a stable internet connection and quiet office space, to join their remote team.

Do you like developing solutions for complex issues and are you able to communicate and rationally implement them?

…then you might be the right person for us.

Which Requirements should you meet?



A passion for solving problems and providing workable solutions

Strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualise processes & outcomes

Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues and debugging a large codebase

Outstanding all-round communication skills and ability to work collaboratively

Open-minded towards foreign culture and working in an international environment.

Skills and Qualifications:



Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or equivalent

Proficiency in deploying and maintaining Java web applications

Working knowledge of software development methodologies

Working knowledge in the following:



1. React

2. Java

3. NodeJS

4. Javascript / Typescript

5. CSS

6. Intellij IDE

7. Jenkins

8. MSSQL & MySQL

9. Client-Server Config Setup (Tomcat, JAVA)

10. Docker

11. CI/CD

12. Jira

13. ANT

Desired Skills:

Java web applications

Java development

React

NodeJS

JavaScript

Tomcat

