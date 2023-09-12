Systems Administrator II

Step into the world of cutting-edge technology with iOCO. We’re on the lookout for Systems Administrator II who thrives on challenges. Are you ready to make your mark?The Systems Administrator II will be responsible for the day-to-day administration, maintenance, and support of our organization’s IT infrastructure. This role is perfect for a candidate with a strong technical background, a knack for problem-solving, and a commitment to ensuring the reliability and security of our systems.

Qualifications:

Matric

BSc/ Ba in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related discipline;

professional certification (e.g. Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA)) is a plus.

professional certification (e.g. Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA)) is a plus. Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN), and patch management.

8+ years of database, network administration, or system administration experience, System administration and IT certifications in Linux, Microsoft, or other network-related, fields are a plus.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Engineer (MCSE).

Oracle Linux System Administrator (Oracle).

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA).

Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE).

CompTIA Server+.

Responsibilities:

Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers.

Design, install, and support VMware.

Manage support calls for the supported environment.

Maintain related documentation.

Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.

Establish and ensure high availability of systems.

Deploy Hardware.

Provide hardware support for servers.

Installing and configuring software, hardware, and networks.

Monitoring system performance and troubleshooting issues.

Ensuring security and efficiency of IT infrastructure.

Install and configure software and hardware.

Manage network servers and technology tools.

Set up accounts and workstations.

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.

Troubleshoot issues and outages.

Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls.

Upgrade systems with new releases and models.

Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies.

Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals, and IT policies.

Competencies:

Ability to create scripts in Python, Perl or other language.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Knowledge of different operating systems (Microsoft, Unix, Linux, etc.).

Basic programming skills – (PHP, JavaScript, etc.).

Hardware knowledge.

Attention to detail.

Problem-solving mindset.

Critical thinking.

Important skills they have to have:

Automation

Linux

Hardware exp

HP Dell

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise.

We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position