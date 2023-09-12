Systems Analyst with relevant B.Comm/B.Bus Science or B.Sc (Investments, Mathematics, Finance or Accounting) and detailed knowledge of market instruments (including Fixed Income) and processes, required to join this Investment Management Team based in Constantia, Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant degree – BCom/BBusSci/BSc (Investments, Mathematics, Finance or Accounting)
- Detailed knowledge of market instruments (Including Fixed Income) and processes
- 1 or more years’ relevant experience
- Experience in analysing system behaviour and having an in depth understanding of system functionality, including instrument valuations and related financial calculations required
- Proven ability to solve complex problems
- Financial data analysis skills
- Exposure to programming or scripting required
- Experience with order management or trading systems advantageous
- Experience with unit trust fund accounting systems advantageous
Responsibilities:
- You will be a technologist working closely with the Investment Management Team.
- Responsible for the support, configuration and health of the systems that are used
- Monitor overall system health on a daily basis
- Monitor and improve daily system controls
- Monitor and ensure business and market data integrity
- Source and manage new data integration requirements from business users
- Test new instrument types to ensure end to end system integrity
- Test and recreate system calculations to validate correct functioning
- Implement configuration changes requested by business users that impact application views and behaviour
- Identify process improvement opportunities
- Work with the Vendor and IT implementation teams to implement change
