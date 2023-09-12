Systems Analyst

Systems Analyst with relevant B.Comm/B.Bus Science or B.Sc (Investments, Mathematics, Finance or Accounting) and detailed knowledge of market instruments (including Fixed Income) and processes, required to join this Investment Management Team based in Constantia, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant degree – BCom/BBusSci/BSc (Investments, Mathematics, Finance or Accounting)

Detailed knowledge of market instruments (Including Fixed Income) and processes

1 or more years’ relevant experience

Experience in analysing system behaviour and having an in depth understanding of system functionality, including instrument valuations and related financial calculations required

Proven ability to solve complex problems

Financial data analysis skills

Exposure to programming or scripting required

Experience with order management or trading systems advantageous

Experience with unit trust fund accounting systems advantageous

Responsibilities:

You will be a technologist working closely with the Investment Management Team.

Responsible for the support, configuration and health of the systems that are used

.

Monitor overall system health on a daily basis

Monitor and improve daily system controls

Monitor and ensure business and market data integrity

Source and manage new data integration requirements from business users

Test new instrument types to ensure end to end system integrity

Test and recreate system calculations to validate correct functioning

Implement configuration changes requested by business users that impact application views and behaviour

Identify process improvement opportunities

Work with the Vendor and IT implementation teams to implement change

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Business support systems

Data validation

investments

asset management

Fixed Income

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

