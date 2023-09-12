Systems Engineer III – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Engineer III to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems
- Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes
- Install and configure Windows Based Desktop systems hardware and software
- Install and configure Windows Based Embedded POS systems hardware and software
- Assist in the design, development, implementation, testing and / or modification of computing systems, Operating Systems, and associated software
- Follow and implement security policies
- Create technical specifications and / or support documentation for operating system support activity, desktop hardware and related products or services
- Interact and collaborate with other internal IT technical teams or external vendors in resolution or restoration of service as necessary
- To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS
- Perform general system administration duties in a Windows Active Directory environment such as user, group, and computer account administration
- Regularly perform housekeeping duties to keep OU hierarchy clear of stale, unused, expired, and objects no longer needed
- Create, manage, and troubleshoot Active Directory Group Policies to configure all systems and images
- To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)
- Configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD) across the LAN
- Manage multiple images / task sequences for deploying PCs to the organization
- Distribute and update new images (OSD) to distribution points and EUDs
- Distribute new and update boot WIMs to distribution points
- Assist and lead troubleshooting of image deployments and task sequences
- Develop and maintain OSD templates
- Creation and assistance with driver packages
- Work closely with Server and Network Administrators to achieve optimal configuration of all applications
- Assist in the creation / updating of imaging documentation
- Create images utilising technologies such as Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT), Windows Deployment Services (WDS), and Pre-Boot Execution Environment (PXE)
- Intermediate knowledge of VBScript, PowerShell
- Experience with Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT)
- Ability to design, implement, test and deploy desktop solutions in one or more of the following domains: Application Packaging; Microsoft Deployment Toolkit, Windows Deployment Service
Experience
- Grade 12
- Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
- Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure
- Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT
- Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms
- Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems
- Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services
- Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
- Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)
- Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting
- Experience in documenting environment and processes
- Must have experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and/or Microsoft Intune
- Understanding of Microsoft Windows Operating System fundamentals and concepts
- Understanding of Active Directory users and groups administration
- Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy etc.) fundamentals and concepts
- Understanding of Active Directory Group Policies
- Understanding of common application installation types (EXE, MSI, etc.)
- Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles
- Knowledge of XaaS (Anything as a Service). Understanding products, tools, and technologies that vendors now deliver to users as a service over a network.
- Proficiency in modern desktop Operating Systems and Microsoft Suite.
- Scripting experience (VBS/PowerShell/BAT), to support tasks such as WMI queries and batch changes
- Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols
- Knowledge of standard security guidelines
- Experience with standardization guidelines through imaging and configuration management
- Strong knowledge of UEM/ MDM/ EMM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One (Air watch) and Microsoft Intune
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft
- System Engineering
- EUM
- MDM
- EMM
- VMWare