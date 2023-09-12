Systems Engineer III

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Engineer III to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

To implement and maintain Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes

Install and configure Windows Based Desktop systems hardware and software

Install and configure Windows Based Embedded POS systems hardware and software

Assist in the design, development, implementation, testing and / or modification of computing systems, Operating Systems, and associated software

Follow and implement security policies

Create technical specifications and / or support documentation for operating system support activity, desktop hardware and related products or services

Interact and collaborate with other internal IT technical teams or external vendors in resolution or restoration of service as necessary

To administer a Microsoft Active Directory Domain and core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as Group Policy and DNS

Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes

Perform general system administration duties in a Windows Active Directory environment such as user, group, and computer account administration

Regularly perform housekeeping duties to keep OU hierarchy clear of stale, unused, expired, and objects no longer needed

Create, manage, and troubleshoot Active Directory Group Policies to configure all systems and images

To configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD)

Configure and manage operating system deployments (OSD) across the LAN

Manage multiple images / task sequences for deploying PCs to the organization

Distribute and update new images (OSD) to distribution points and EUDs

Distribute new and update boot WIMs to distribution points

Assist and lead troubleshooting of image deployments and task sequences

Develop and maintain OSD templates

Creation and assistance with driver packages

Work closely with Server and Network Administrators to achieve optimal configuration of all applications

Assist in the creation / updating of imaging documentation

Create images utilising technologies such as Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT), Windows Deployment Services (WDS), and Pre-Boot Execution Environment (PXE)

Intermediate knowledge of VBScript, PowerShell

Experience with Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT)

Ability to design, implement, test and deploy desktop solutions in one or more of the following domains: Application Packaging; Microsoft Deployment Toolkit, Windows Deployment Service

Experience

Grade 12

Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure

Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT

Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms

Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems

Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services

Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

Experience in documenting environment and processes

Must have experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and/or Microsoft Intune

Understanding of Microsoft Windows Operating System fundamentals and concepts

Understanding of Active Directory users and groups administration

Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy etc.) fundamentals and concepts

Understanding of Active Directory Group Policies

Understanding of common application installation types (EXE, MSI, etc.)

Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles

Knowledge of XaaS (Anything as a Service). Understanding products, tools, and technologies that vendors now deliver to users as a service over a network.

Proficiency in modern desktop Operating Systems and Microsoft Suite.

Scripting experience (VBS/PowerShell/BAT), to support tasks such as WMI queries and batch changes

Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols

Knowledge of standard security guidelines

Experience with standardization guidelines through imaging and configuration management

Strong knowledge of UEM/ MDM/ EMM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One (Air watch) and Microsoft Intune

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

System Engineering

EUM

MDM

EMM

VMWare

Learn more/Apply for this position