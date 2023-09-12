Our Client is looking for a Technical Drawing Assistant that can create and manage technical drawings to join there team.
Area/Location: Krugersdorp
Summery:
Our Client is looking for a Technical Drawing Assistant that can create and manage technical drawings, Set up and organize drawing sheets, ensuring they meet the required specifications and standards, Take accurate measurements and scale drawings as necessary to ensure accurate representations of objects or structures.
Responsibilities:
- CAD Drawings (Package to be decided)
- Product Development which includes Engineering, Design, Calculations
- Quality Control and Safety Assistance (SHEQ)
- Compile and assist with monthly Head Office Ops Meeting
- Assist Customer Service Department with all Engineering assistance where required
- Assist Purchasing Department with all Engineering assistance where required
- Assist with Production related activities where required
- Keep Drawing Library up to date and current at all time
- Update Data Sheets and Technical Marketing material in conjunction with Sales Department
- BOM (Bill Of Materials) compiling and health checks
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Microsoft Computer experience
- Drafting experience
- Mechanical Technical qualification
Desired Skills:
- Draughtsman
- Drafter
- CAD