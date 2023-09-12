Technical Drawing Assistant

Our Client is looking for a Technical Drawing Assistant that can create and manage technical drawings to join there team.

Area/Location: Krugersdorp



Our Client is looking for a Technical Drawing Assistant that can create and manage technical drawings, Set up and organize drawing sheets, ensuring they meet the required specifications and standards, Take accurate measurements and scale drawings as necessary to ensure accurate representations of objects or structures.

Responsibilities:

CAD Drawings (Package to be decided)

Product Development which includes Engineering, Design, Calculations

Quality Control and Safety Assistance (SHEQ)

Compile and assist with monthly Head Office Ops Meeting

Assist Customer Service Department with all Engineering assistance where required

Assist Purchasing Department with all Engineering assistance where required

Assist with Production related activities where required

Keep Drawing Library up to date and current at all time

Update Data Sheets and Technical Marketing material in conjunction with Sales Department

BOM (Bill Of Materials) compiling and health checks

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Microsoft Computer experience

Drafting experience

Mechanical Technical qualification

Desired Skills:

Draughtsman

Drafter

CAD

