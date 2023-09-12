Test Analyst Automation – LM – Gauteng Pretoria

Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned

technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using

industry standard tools, fit for purpose.

Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for

development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.

Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated.

testing.

Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components

required for Automation.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree.

3 – 5 years plus experience in this role.4

Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber or Robot

Languages: Java, JavaScript.

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing.

Databases: SQL Language.

Desired Skills:

Selenium

JavaScript

CI/CD

