Test Analyst Automation – LM

Sep 12, 2023

  • Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned

technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using

industry standard tools, fit for purpose.

  • Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for

development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

  • Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.

  • Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated.

testing.

  • Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components

required for Automation.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree.

  • 3 – 5 years plus experience in this role.4

  • Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber or Robot

  • Languages: Java, JavaScript.

  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing.

  • Databases: SQL Language.

Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • JavaScript
  • CI/CD

