Test Analyst Automation – LM

- Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned
technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using
industry standard tools, fit for purpose.
- Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for
development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.
- Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.
- Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated.
testing.
- Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components
required for Automation.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree.
- 3 – 5 years plus experience in this role.4
- Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber or Robot
- Languages: Java, JavaScript.
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing.
- Databases: SQL Language.
Desired Skills:
- Selenium
- JavaScript
- CI/CD