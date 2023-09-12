Zebra Technologies ramps up rewards for channel partners

Zebra Technologies has revamped and relaunched its Zebra Rewards programme for channel partners as part of wider initiatives to develop its channel partner ecosystem and reward excellence.

The Zebra Rewards programme recognises outstanding achievements by channel partners and individual channel partner sellers for their sales successes and above-and-beyond efforts to provide solutions for customers. Zebra’s award-winning PartnerConnect programme features a partner ecosystem of around 10,000 partners across 100 countries globally across distributors, resellers, and alliances and others.

Partners earn points for sales successes and effort across the whole of Zebra’s hardware portfolio of barcode scanning, mobile computing, advanced tracking solutions and radio frequency identification (RFID). Zebra has also added selected offerings from its supplies portfolio including barcode ribbons, ZipShip, wristbands and RFID media, and services including Zebra OneCare and Zebra Z1.

“Zebra is a customer-centric and partner-centric company, it’s how we create solutions for customers which is at the heart of what we do,” says Bill Cate, vice-president: product marketing and ecosystems at Zebra Technologies. “Our revamped rewards programme is part of our drive to keep our offerings to partners fresh and innovative and helps distinguish us a company that values, understands, and rewards our partners and helps grow their business.”

Rewards is the latest in a series of new launches within Zebra’s channel, alongside newly created specialisation partner tracks for software-as-a-service implementation, location and tracking, advanced machine vision, and new features to its robotics automation specialisation which already counts nearly 40 robotics partners across EMEA and North America in its first year.