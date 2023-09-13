Business Analyst (IT) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Identify and manage critical project stakeholders while staying up-to-date with industry trends.

Facilitate meetings to gather requirements, workshop solutions, and elicit customer input.

Document requirements, bridging technical and business information, including diagramming.

Translate business needs into technical specifications and create comprehensive documentation.

Clarify requirements for development teams, ensuring quality and compliance with industry standards.

Create testing documentation and tooling, evaluate test results, and support testing with customers.

Understand 3rd party APIs, map between different stakeholders’ APIs independently, and contribute to technical discussions.

Act as a subject-matter expert (SME) for products within your team, while coaching and mentoring team members.

Evaluate test evidence critically, create test servers, and use technical testing tools.

Suggest and implement process improvements as needed.

Bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering, or related field (e.g., BCom IT).

Minimum 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst in the payments industry.

Proficient in agile development methodologies.

Strong analytical thinking and writing skills.

Demonstrated experience working with customers and effectively communicating within cross-functional teams.

