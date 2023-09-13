Business Data Analyst at Conekt Dynamix – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The intended outcome of this project is to develop reports and insights that can inform the Banks Sustainability ratings and initiatives.

This person will need to meet the following

Knowledge and experience of working in the Financial Services Sector with specific understanding of ESG Data, Treasury Data, Finance Data , Risk Data, Banking Products Data.

Desired Experience Level – Senior Level – Professional, deeply skilled , someone that can hit the road running, can get their hands dirty, is senior enough to know what needs to be done, can work independently with little supervision and guidance , can engage SMEs , System Owners, Tech SMEs and Execs and solicit the required information from them, can effectively raise risks, challengers and blockers and is not afraid to ask questions.

Can create an effective approach and detailed plan as to how to get the work done

Conduct Source to Target Mappings- understand the data sources, what transformations happen to the data , specific calculations that need to be applied, engage with various business and tech SMEs to understand the data fields etc.

Create Context Diagrams

Create a Data Flow Map

Understand the Data Flow Map

Reporting & Communication – Have either Power BI or Qlick skills, is able to create visual presentations/dashboards to articulate and share their analysis work and findings, Present to an execute audience and communicate the findings.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

