Business Intelligence Analyst

A GIANT,family-run business, who has been running for the past 70 years who stays true to their core values and builds a proud heritage on offering the best service, outstanding quality and world class facilities.

My Client who works in a Sales environment is looking for a BI Analyst who is Innovative, analytic and who is accuracy driven! Culture Fit is very important to this client

This is a Office Based role situated in Cape Town

5+ years as a BI Analyst or in a similar role

SQL

Qliksense or Qlikview

Nprinting

Comes from a Sales environment would be beneficial

Benefits Offered

Medical Aid

Pension

Group Life

Funeral Cover

Merit Bonuses

