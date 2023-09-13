Business Intelligence Analyst

A GIANT,family-run business, who has been running for the past 70 years who stays true to their core values and builds a proud heritage on offering the best service, outstanding quality and world class facilities.
My Client who works in a Sales environment is looking for a BI Analyst who is Innovative, analytic and who is accuracy driven! Culture Fit is very important to this client
This is a Office Based role situated in Cape Town
If you meet the below requirements please apply
- 5+ years as a BI Analyst or in a similar role
- SQL
- Qliksense or Qlikview
- Nprinting
- Comes from a Sales environment would be beneficial
Benefits Offered
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Group Life
- Funeral Cover
Merit Bonuses
