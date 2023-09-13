Business Intelligence Analyst

Sep 13, 2023

A GIANT,family-run business, who has been running for the past 70 years who stays true to their core values and builds a proud heritage on offering the best service, outstanding quality and world class facilities.

My Client who works in a Sales environment is looking for a BI Analyst who is Innovative, analytic and who is accuracy driven! Culture Fit is very important to this client

This is a Office Based role situated in Cape Town

If you meet the below requirements please apply

  • 5+ years as a BI Analyst or in a similar role
  • SQL
  • Qliksense or Qlikview
  • Nprinting
  • Comes from a Sales environment would be beneficial

Benefits Offered

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Group Life
  • Funeral Cover

Merit Bonuses

Desired Skills:

  • Qlik
  • BI
  • BI Analyst
  • SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension
  • Group Life and annual bonus

