Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is recruiting for a leader in the insurance field. We are looking for a well seasoned and experienced Data Analyst.

– Data Analyst with experience working with large and complex data sets

– Strong problem-solving skills

– Interest / Experience in working with financial data and in a FI environment

– Proficient in SQL. At least 2 years’ experience

– Keen interest in Finance data – no expectation around AI

– Cloud (AWS) skills are a strong plus

– Data Visualisation experience is a plus

This position requires a strong analyst to translate new business requirements into structured logic, analyse existing data and transform it where necessary to meet the requirements.

Analysis and ETL processes are mostly done with SQL in the AWS environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position