Data Analyst (Wits Ezintsha)

Main purpose of the job:

Co-lead the design, oversight, and implementation of clinical research data management activities

Analyze clinical research data for purposes of data cleaning and to inform scientific publications

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Support the development and implementation of data management systems and reporting plans within program/study guidelines

Development of program work plans and data management and analytics SOPs

Lead/participate in technical meetings with internal & external stakeholders

Provide guidance towards appropriate collection and reporting of Clinical Trials outputs and data management

Provide technical assistance, as required, to study and program teams

Liaise with study teams to verify, quality assure, and troubleshoot program data

Manage the implementation dashboards, including monthly data entry, quality control, and dissemination

Co-ordinate data reporting from internal team activities

Support various teams with data requirements as requested, including the setup, and updating of monthly Quality Improvement Project dashboards

Prepare data for presentations, reports, and analyses as requested

Lead the analysis of clinical research data

Contribute to the analysis and write-up for project publications and reports

Manage the development of automated dashboards, including weekly, monthly, and quarterly program data with quality control and dissemination functionalities

Lead the development of a merging, monitoring, and reporting an analytics electronic platform for automated extraction and reporting of donor and program results

Lead the development and maintenance of an integrated data collection and automated reporting electronic platform in conjunction with external service providers, donor requirements, and collaborators

Prepare automated data for stakeholder presentations, reports, and analyses as required

Support the routine analysis of programmatic data and mapping

Provide Technical support to program teams on data automation and analysis at all levels

Identify data analysis and data presentation training needs

Coach and Mentor data team

Contribute to the organization’s capacity development agenda

Liaise with study team members to address training needs and implement training interventions

Staff management/supervision

Required minimum education and training:

Honor’s Degree in Statistics or equivalent

Proficiency in Advance Redcap, STATA, and other statistics and data science software

Excellent data presentation skills and a good understanding of statistical analysis and data analytics

Required minimum work experience:

5 years in Clinical Data Analytics environment and/or Clinical Data Management environment

Report writing, scientific writing, and publishing

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Clinical Trials experience would be an advantage

Experience contributing to grant proposals and protocols

Be a proactive agent influencing positive change with external stakeholders with the ability to develop and maintain relationships at all levels of Ezintsha and partner organizations

Positive, energetic team member with an ability to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, and deliver goals pro-actively

Organized with a thorough and accurate approach to work, attention to detail

About The Employer:

Ezintsha is a group of South African academics and health professionals who work with partners around the world. They apply new technology to health-related problems and work to extend access to effective drugs so that quality health care and medicine are available to everyone. Ezintsha is a newly formed sub-division of Wits Health Consortium, which is part of the University of the Witwatersrand, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

