Database Administrator (PostgreSQL)

We are delighted to introduce a compelling employment opportunity currently available with our esteemed client in the Financial Industry. Our client is actively seeking a PostgreSQL Database Administrator with a substantial track record of 5+ years in the field. The role encompasses a spectrum of responsibilities, including installation, configuration, upgrades, administration, monitoring, maintenance, production support, and developer support within database environments.
Responsibilities
- Design and create relational databases
- Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning
- Always ensure Database Availability
- Database Security and Authorization
- Database Backup and Recovery
- Develop and maintain a database backup strategy
- Maintain Data Integrity
- DBMS Release Migration
- Database Architecture
- Data Modelling
Additional Requirements
- Experience in PostgreSQL
- Understand audit and compliance
- Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience
- Data archiving and high availability
Server Setup and Operations
- Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off
- Managing the Security of the Database
- Review logs for the Server on Audit Events
Server Configuration
- Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres
- User Access Management for Databases
- Access and Permissions for all instances
- Audit Management of the Databases and servers
- Capacity Management of the database environment
Backup and Restore of the Databases
- Restore testing
- Backup testing
- rebuild of environments for DR
High Availability Management
- Logical Replication
- Streaming replication
- Building and Managing High Availability
SQL Query and Statements Understanding
- Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures
- PGADMIN administration
- Monitor Database Activity
- Monitor Database Disk Usage
- WAL log file Management of Large databases
- Vacuum Management
- Understanding of Table Partitioning
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.
Desired Skills:
- Configuration
- T-SQL
- PostgreSQL
- Database Management
- Linux
- Redhat
- SQL