Database Administrator (PostgreSQL) – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 13, 2023

We are delighted to introduce a compelling employment opportunity currently available with our esteemed client in the Financial Industry. Our client is actively seeking a PostgreSQL Database Administrator with a substantial track record of 5+ years in the field. The role encompasses a spectrum of responsibilities, including installation, configuration, upgrades, administration, monitoring, maintenance, production support, and developer support within database environments.
Responsibilities

  • Design and create relational databases
  • Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning
  • Always ensure Database Availability
  • Database Security and Authorization
  • Database Backup and Recovery
  • Develop and maintain a database backup strategy
  • Maintain Data Integrity
  • DBMS Release Migration
  • Database Architecture
  • Data Modelling

Additional Requirements

  • Experience in PostgreSQL
  • Understand audit and compliance
  • Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience
  • Data archiving and high availability

Server Setup and Operations

  • Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off
  • Managing the Security of the Database
  • Review logs for the Server on Audit Events

Server Configuration

  • Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres
  • User Access Management for Databases
  • Access and Permissions for all instances
  • Audit Management of the Databases and servers
  • Capacity Management of the database environment

Backup and Restore of the Databases

  • Restore testing
  • Backup testing
  • rebuild of environments for DR

High Availability Management

  • Logical Replication
  • Streaming replication
  • Building and Managing High Availability

SQL Query and Statements Understanding

  • Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures
  • PGADMIN administration
  • Monitor Database Activity
  • Monitor Database Disk Usage
  • WAL log file Management of Large databases
  • Vacuum Management
  • Understanding of Table Partitioning

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.

Desired Skills:

  • Configuration
  • T-SQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • Database Management
  • Linux
  • Redhat
  • SQL

