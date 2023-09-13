DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The clients team was conceived at the start of 2015. The team was formed to create new digital experiences for customers and has a portfolio of applications that range from native mobile applications for iOS and Android, to web-based portals and applications, to headless APIs.

The team expanded to Prague at the end of 2016. The Corp Tech Enablement team, is responsible for development, extends, and maintains businesses applications, platforms, shared services, and infrastructure for the CIB estate.

About the project:

Problem to solve

Solution/Deliverable

Attractive Tech exposure

Automation at scale

Deployment automation frameworks

Shared infrastructure

Implement observability

Technologies: Terraform, Ansible, Helm, custom built solutions for automation.

Platforms: Azure DevOps, AWS, Rancher, Kubernetes, ELK, Redis, RabbitMQ, NewRelic, ServiceNOW, SonarQube, JFrog (Artifactory & Xray)

Job Description / Responsibilities:

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems with high quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including: Evaluation, analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide

recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

Quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions in alignment with business best practices in mind

Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Azure DevOps and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes, Cloud, and OnPrem environments)

Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging ELK stack and metrics via

Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic etc.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g., Azure DevOps, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes, Terraform.

Debug and optimize existing pipelines

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products

and services

Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

Provide input into project & development teams (when required)

Collaborate with teams to build fit for purpose solutions to steam-line application development

Conduct peer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broader team

Identify technical risks and mitigate these (pre, during & post release)

Update / Design all application documentation aligned to the organization technical standards and risk / governance frameworks

Participate in incident management & DR activities

Background and experience required:

Industry Experience Minimum 4 years DevOps/Automation experience

Relevant B-Degree in Computer Science preferred but not essential if minimum requirements of experience & practical application in the following is evident:

Automation

Integration

Solutioning

CI/CD etc.

Experience working in an agile environment

Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

Understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g.: Python, JavaScript, Yaml, Json, Terraform, Ansible

Understanding of messaging protocols, API’s and SDK’s

Understanding of open-source databases

Experience with CI / CD tools (like Azure DevOps) and Artifact Management (preferably

JFrog Artifactory)

Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI/CD pipelines

Understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills

Experience with Cloud platforms e.g., Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform

T

Desired Skills:

Terraform

Ansible

Helm

custom built solutions for automation

: Azure DevOps

AWS

Rancher

Kubernetes

ELK

Redis

RabbitMQ

NewRelic

ServiceNOW

SonarQube

JFrog (Artifactory & Xray)

Python

JavaScript

Yaml

Json

Service Fabric

ASP.NET

.Net Core

AWS (certifications a +)

Elastic stack

Git

API

