Integration Engineer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

An exciting opportunity for a highly skilled Senior Integration Engineer (Hybrid) to join a leading financial solutions company. You will play a critical role in designing, developing, and maintaining integrations that connect the company systems and enable seamless data flow. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient communication between various systems, including Salesforce.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and implement robust APIs and integration solutions to connect various systems within the organization
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to understand integration requirements and ensure they align with business objectives
- Work closely with the Salesforce and other development teams to establish and maintain Integration solutions
- Troubleshoot and resolve integration issues promptly to minimise system downtime
- Develop and maintain documentation related to integration processes and configurations
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in integration technologies
- Mentor junior team members and provide technical guidance
Qualifications and Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field
- Proven experience as an Integrations Engineer or similar role, with at least 5 – 8 years of experience
- Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with API design and development
- Proficiency in integration platforms, especially MuleSoft
- Experience in integrating with various B2B integration patterns, Salesforce, SQL Server databases
- Solid understanding of RESTful APIs, SOAP, and other integration protocols
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex integration issues
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment
- Relevant certifications in integration technologies (e.g., MuleSoft Certified Developer) would be a plus
Additional Desired Skills:
- Experience with cloud integration platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
- Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD)
- Familiarity with data transformation and ETL processes
- Understanding of security best practices in integration
- Knowledge of agile software development methodologies
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Azure
- Google Cloud
- DevOps
- ETL processes
- RESTful API’s
- SOAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree