IT Risk Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.

We are searching for an IT Risk Specialist to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

Required skills and qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT Governance, Audit, Cloud Governance, and IT Risk Management.

Information Security and Cybersecurity experience will be preferred.

The candidate must be a holder of at least one of the following certifications:

CISA



CRISC



CGEIT



CISSP

Duties:

An adaptable involved team player who is able to work independently with excellent report writing skills.

Support the implementation of the Information and Technology Risk Management principles within the Group, through risk identification, root cause identification, monitoring and oversight

Provide oversight and guidance in respect of the assessment and identification of potential risks within the IT environment and across key business activities including projects and programmes.

Provide advice and support to applicable business areas in putting plans in place to mitigate identified IT risks and issues as well as to improve identified control weaknesses in a cost effective and practical manner.

Support the continuous monitoring of IT risks across the relevant business areas by tracking the implementation of management action plans to mitigate or address identified risk, and issues as well as audit findings raised.

Contribute to regular reporting in line with Operational Risk reporting requirements

Implement and maintain sound Information and Technology Risk processes and controls to ensure IT services are delivered in a risk enabled environment.

Assist in driving and embedding the Group risk culture in relation to Information and Technology risk management

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders including business and the CIO team while maintaining independence.

Maintain an optimal level of second line IT risk services to the business.

Assist in driving the implementation of functional risk programmes and practices within agreed budgets and cost parameters.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position