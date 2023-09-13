Machine Shop Foreman/CNC Programmer

Are you a dynamic and motivated individual with a passion for optimizing production processes? Do you have experience of managing teams and possess a passion for engineering, problem solving, Drawing, Design, CNC programming, and driving continuous improvement, then this position is tailor-made for you!

Our client pride themselves on delivering high-quality products and services to their customers. They are a leading manufacturing company with a commitment to innovation and excellence. Join their team and contribute to their mission of maintaining and improving their current systems for a more efficient machine shop operation.

As the Machine Shop Manager/CNC Programmer for the Machine Shop, you will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations and driving continuous improvements. You will be responsible for managing daily shop OEE, available manpower, and industrial relations within the machine shop. Your expertise will be instrumental in crafting programs, drawings, and to enhance performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Monitor and manage daily grind shop OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) to maximize productivity and identify areas for improvement.

Oversee available manpower, ensuring proper allocation and utilization of resources to meet production targets efficiently.

Take charge of all drawings and programs, ensuring accurate and up-to-date configurations.

Craft new programs to meet evolving requirements and amplify efficiency.

Adapt and optimize existing programs to unlock enhanced performance.

Utilize your specialized knowledge to reverse engineer components and systems as required.

Identify opportunities to elevate cycle times, methodologies, and overall efficiency.

Collaborate with the maintenance team to minimize downtime and address machine-related issues promptly.

Enforce strict adherence to health and safety regulations to ensure a safe working environment for all employees.

Work as a Programmer to improve cycle times continuously and optimize machining processes.

Prepare and submit weekly ERS (Equipment Reliability System) reports to track performance and implement corrective actions.

Chair and manage daily MBU (Machine-Based Units) meetings to coordinate tasks and address any operational challenges.

Attend and provide updates in weekly production meetings to report on machine shop performance and progress.

Ensure relevant operator training is conducted to enhance skill levels and maintain a competent workforce.

Manage tooling in the machine shop, focusing on cost control and optimal tool usage.

Requirements

Matric

Formal and Recognized studies in Mechanical Engineering/Trade AND CNC Programming.

Machine Shop (Turning) experience (essential)

Skilled and Expereinced in using CAD to Producing 2D and 3D Drawings.

Skilled and Expereinced in using CAM to convert drawings into CNC Programs.

Skilled and Experienced in Mastercam Advanced.

Demonstrated supervisory skills with the ability to lead and motivate a team effectively (essential)

Trade test certification (beneficial)

Production management diploma/qualification (advantageous).

Strong organizational skills, both in office and factory floor.

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Benefits

The final offer made will be based on qualifications, years’ experience and Industry expertise.

If you are eager to take on a challenging role and make a significant impact on production efficiency in the Machine Shop, apply now!

