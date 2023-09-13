Mobile Lead Android Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Join a Team as a Mobile Lead Android Developer and Shape the Future of Mobile Technology

Minimum requirement

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or other applicable technical discipline.

Honors or MSc in computer science, engineering, or other applicable technical discipline would be an advantage.

Min of 7 years of working experience.

Min of 2 years of managing a team.

Experience

Hands-on Android software developer has been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.

Line management of iOS and Android developers.

Team culture, coaching, and development.

System development coordination

Project management

Project implementation management.

Documentation

Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Skills

Development of mobile software for a hardware product (check out [URL Removed] (Java / Kotlin).

Reactive programming.

Modular code design principles, familiarity with different software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture.

Restful API integration.

GIT.

Development architecture.

MySQL.

Git.

Agile knowledge and experience.

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira and Confluence).

Knowledge of development pipelines.

Responsibilities

Team management.

Application planning and development.

Project planning and capacity management.

Teamwork.

Quality management and compliance.

Desired Skills:

