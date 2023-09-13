Mobile Lead Android Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Join a Team as a Mobile Lead Android Developer and Shape the Future of Mobile Technology
Minimum requirement
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or other applicable technical discipline.
- Honors or MSc in computer science, engineering, or other applicable technical discipline would be an advantage.
- Min of 7 years of working experience.
- Min of 2 years of managing a team.
Experience
- Hands-on Android software developer has been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.
- Line management of iOS and Android developers.
- Team culture, coaching, and development.
- System development coordination
- Project management
- Project implementation management.
- Documentation
- Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.
Skills
- Development of mobile software for a hardware product (check out [URL Removed] (Java / Kotlin).
- Reactive programming.
- Modular code design principles, familiarity with different software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture.
- Restful API integration.
- GIT.
- Development architecture.
- MySQL.
- Agile knowledge and experience.
- Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira and Confluence).
- Knowledge of development pipelines.
Responsibilities
- Team management.
- Application planning and development.
- Project planning and capacity management.
- Teamwork.
- Quality management and compliance.
Desired Skills:
- ios
- kotlin
- java
- android