Mobile Lead Android Developer

Sep 13, 2023

Join a Team as a Mobile Lead Android Developer and Shape the Future of Mobile Technology
Minimum requirement

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or other applicable technical discipline.
  • Honors or MSc in computer science, engineering, or other applicable technical discipline would be an advantage.
  • Min of 7 years of working experience.
  • Min of 2 years of managing a team.

Experience

  • Hands-on Android software developer has been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.
  • Line management of iOS and Android developers.
  • Team culture, coaching, and development.
  • System development coordination
  • Project management
  • Project implementation management.
  • Documentation
  • Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Skills

  • Development of mobile software for a hardware product (check out [URL Removed] (Java / Kotlin).
  • Reactive programming.
  • Modular code design principles, familiarity with different software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture.
  • Restful API integration.
  • GIT.
  • Development architecture.
  • MySQL.
  • Agile knowledge and experience.
  • Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira and Confluence).
  • Knowledge of development pipelines.

Responsibilities

  • Team management.
  • Application planning and development.
  • Project planning and capacity management.
  • Teamwork.
  • Quality management and compliance.

Desired Skills:

  • ios
  • kotlin
  • java
  • android

