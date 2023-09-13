Network Engineer (L3)

The Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions .The Network Engineer s responsible for managing tickets of low to high complexity.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the organisation.

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Academic Qualifications:

Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Required Experience:

Demonstrated work experience

Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization

Demonstrated experience of Managed Services

Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes

Knowledge and experience with Cisco CCNP, Catalyst Nexus 7K, Cisco VSS, Cisco Prime Multiple VRF`s

Experience in Cisco ACI, Wireless LAN controllers, [URL Removed]

Experience in Riverbed SDWAN and Steelhead

Experience in Cisco ISE (Identity Service Engine)

Cacti, Solarwinds, Netflow experience

Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

ITIL

CCNP

VSS

ACI

LAN

SDWAN

ISE

PRIME

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

