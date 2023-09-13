Project Manager IT

Candidates should have:
- Prince II / PMP / PM BOK / equivalent formal PM Qualification,
- Have been in an IT PM role during the last 12 months,
- Huge preference for younger EE, or Non-EE Female candidates.
- Experience in SAP projects
Skills
- Proficiency in project management methodology, tools, and templates (includes project planning, schedule development, scope management and cost management)
- Formidable team working skills across matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams
- Instrumental in the use of IT methodologies, processes, and standards for project management
- PMP or similar project management certification is preferred
- Experience in delivery that includes the use of external supplier and offshore resources
- Excellent communication skills and presenting to senior leadership
- Some experience in project governance and working with a PMO environment
- Experience in participating and driving change management as part of the project
Responsibilities
- Developing and maintaining project management deliverables (schedule, documentation, reporting) and keeping it updated as the project progresses
- Identifying, managing and communicating changes (risks and issues) that may affect the project’s scope or timeline
- Managing project team members by delegating tasks and setting expectations for performance
- Monitoring resource allocation, timelines, and other key metrics to ensure project milestones are met
- Facilitating meetings with stakeholders to ensure effective communication about projects
- Monitoring and controlling work input and scope to ensure that all projects remain on track and in control
- Ensuring the projects and activities are executed in the most efficient and agile way based on agreed company methodologies, tools, and processes
- Planning and managing program stakeholders, scope, activities, conflict resolution, and approach in and across a highly matrixed global organization through direct interaction and communication, regular status reports and personally managing escalations, when necessary
- Following the change methodology, participate, drive the deliverables and manage feedback with the senior leadership on the project to ensure successful adoption.
Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SAP
- Prince2
- PMBOK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree