Project Manager IT – Gauteng Rosebank

Sep 13, 2023

Candidates should have:

  • Prince II / PMP / PM BOK / equivalent formal PM Qualification,
  • Have been in an IT PM role during the last 12 months,
  • Huge preference for younger EE, or Non-EE Female candidates.
  • Experience in SAP projects

Skills

  • Proficiency in project management methodology, tools, and templates (includes project planning, schedule development, scope management and cost management)
  • Formidable team working skills across matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams
  • Instrumental in the use of IT methodologies, processes, and standards for project management
  • PMP or similar project management certification is preferred
  • Experience in delivery that includes the use of external supplier and offshore resources
  • Excellent communication skills and presenting to senior leadership
  • Some experience in project governance and working with a PMO environment
  • Experience in participating and driving change management as part of the project

Responsibilities

  • Developing and maintaining project management deliverables (schedule, documentation, reporting) and keeping it updated as the project progresses
  • Identifying, managing and communicating changes (risks and issues) that may affect the project’s scope or timeline
  • Managing project team members by delegating tasks and setting expectations for performance
  • Monitoring resource allocation, timelines, and other key metrics to ensure project milestones are met
  • Facilitating meetings with stakeholders to ensure effective communication about projects
  • Monitoring and controlling work input and scope to ensure that all projects remain on track and in control
  • Ensuring the projects and activities are executed in the most efficient and agile way based on agreed company methodologies, tools, and processes
  • Planning and managing program stakeholders, scope, activities, conflict resolution, and approach in and across a highly matrixed global organization through direct interaction and communication, regular status reports and personally managing escalations, when necessary
  • Following the change methodology, participate, drive the deliverables and manage feedback with the senior leadership on the project to ensure successful adoption.

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • SAP
  • Prince2
  • PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

