Security Engineer (L3)

We are seeking a highly skilled Security Engineer with a strong background in firewall technologies to join our team. As a Security Engineer, you will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the network security infrastructure of our client, with a primary focus on firewall management and configuration. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the security and integrity of client systems, data, and networks.

Responsibilities:

Firewall Management:

Take ownership of firewall management, including configuration, maintenance, and optimization of firewall systems to protect our client’s network infrastructure from unauthorized access, threats, and vulnerabilities.

Design and implementation:

Collaborate with the network and systems engineering teams to design and implement firewall solutions based on industry best practice and security standards.

Evaluate firewall hardware and software options, select appropriate technologies, and oversee the deployment process.

Policy Development:

Develop, review, and enforce firewall policies and access controls to safeguard our client’s network infrastructure.

Continuously monitor and assess the effectiveness of firewall rules and policies, making recommendations for improvements as necessary.

Threat monitoring and Incident Response:

Monitor firewall logs, security alerts, and system events to detect and respond to security incidents.

Investigate and analyse security breaches or unauthorised access attempts, taking appropriate actions to mitigate risks and prevent future incidents.

Vulnerability Management:

Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify weaknesses in the network infrastructure.

Collaborate with the IT teams to remediate vulnerabilities and implement necessary security controls.

Security Auditing and Compliance:

Assist in conducting internal and external security audits, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards. Maintain accurate documentation of firewall configurations, policies, and procedures.

Security Awareness and Training:

Collaborate with colleagues to educate them on firewall best practises, policies, and procedures.

Research and Innovation:

Stay updated with emerging trends, technologies, and best practises in network security and firewall management.

Evaluate new tools, techniques, and methodologies to enhance our client’s overall security posture.

Requirements :

Professional experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Security Engineer, with a strong focus on firewall management and configuration in complex enterprise environments.

Networking Knowledge:

Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and architectures (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANS, routing, etc.) Familiarity with network security technologies and solutions.

Firewall Expertise:

Proficient in managing and configuring firewall technologies, (specifically for the Checkpoint technology).

Security Certifications:

Preferred certifications include CISSP, CCSP, CCSE, PCNSE or equivalent certifications demonstrating expertise in network security and firewalls.

Analytical Skills:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills to identify security vulnerabilities and mitigate risks.

Ability to analyse security logs and perform forensic investigations.

Collaboration and Communication:

Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with the client and cross functional teams.

Excellent Verbal and written communication skills to articulate complex security concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Continuous Learning:

Passion for staying up to date with the latest security threats, trends, and technologies through self-study, training, and participation in industry conferences and events.

Other Security Expertise:

Extensive knowledge of setting up and maintaining proxy (Zscaler technology preferred), virtual private networking (Ivanti Pulse Secure VPN preferred), intrusion prevention (Arbor Technology preferred), and access controls.

Desired Skills:

CISSP

CCSP

CCSE

PCNSE

TCP/IP

DNS

DHCP

VLANS

Zscaler

VPN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position