Security Engineer (L3)

Sep 13, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled Security Engineer with a strong background in firewall technologies to join our team. As a Security Engineer, you will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the network security infrastructure of our client, with a primary focus on firewall management and configuration. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the security and integrity of client systems, data, and networks.

Responsibilities:
Firewall Management:

  • Take ownership of firewall management, including configuration, maintenance, and optimization of firewall systems to protect our client’s network infrastructure from unauthorized access, threats, and vulnerabilities.

Design and implementation:

  • Collaborate with the network and systems engineering teams to design and implement firewall solutions based on industry best practice and security standards.
  • Evaluate firewall hardware and software options, select appropriate technologies, and oversee the deployment process.

Policy Development:

  • Develop, review, and enforce firewall policies and access controls to safeguard our client’s network infrastructure.
  • Continuously monitor and assess the effectiveness of firewall rules and policies, making recommendations for improvements as necessary.

Threat monitoring and Incident Response:

  • Monitor firewall logs, security alerts, and system events to detect and respond to security incidents.
  • Investigate and analyse security breaches or unauthorised access attempts, taking appropriate actions to mitigate risks and prevent future incidents.

Vulnerability Management:

  • Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify weaknesses in the network infrastructure.
  • Collaborate with the IT teams to remediate vulnerabilities and implement necessary security controls.

Security Auditing and Compliance:

  • Assist in conducting internal and external security audits, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards. Maintain accurate documentation of firewall configurations, policies, and procedures.

  • Security Awareness and Training:

  • Collaborate with colleagues to educate them on firewall best practises, policies, and procedures.

Research and Innovation:

  • Stay updated with emerging trends, technologies, and best practises in network security and firewall management.
  • Evaluate new tools, techniques, and methodologies to enhance our client’s overall security posture.

Requirements :
Professional experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Security Engineer, with a strong focus on firewall management and configuration in complex enterprise environments.

Networking Knowledge:

  • Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and architectures (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANS, routing, etc.) Familiarity with network security technologies and solutions.

Firewall Expertise:

  • Proficient in managing and configuring firewall technologies, (specifically for the Checkpoint technology).

Security Certifications:

  • Preferred certifications include CISSP, CCSP, CCSE, PCNSE or equivalent certifications demonstrating expertise in network security and firewalls.

Analytical Skills:

  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills to identify security vulnerabilities and mitigate risks.
  • Ability to analyse security logs and perform forensic investigations.

Collaboration and Communication:

  • Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with the client and cross functional teams.
  • Excellent Verbal and written communication skills to articulate complex security concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Continuous Learning:

  • Passion for staying up to date with the latest security threats, trends, and technologies through self-study, training, and participation in industry conferences and events.

Other Security Expertise:

  • Extensive knowledge of setting up and maintaining proxy (Zscaler technology preferred), virtual private networking (Ivanti Pulse Secure VPN preferred), intrusion prevention (Arbor Technology preferred), and access controls.

Desired Skills:

  • CISSP
  • CCSP
  • CCSE
  • PCNSE
  • TCP/IP
  • DNS
  • DHCP
  • VLANS
  • Zscaler
  • VPN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

