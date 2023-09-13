Security Engineer (L3) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are seeking a highly skilled Security Engineer with a strong background in firewall technologies to join our team. As a Security Engineer, you will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the network security infrastructure of our client, with a primary focus on firewall management and configuration. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the security and integrity of client systems, data, and networks.
Responsibilities:
Firewall Management:
- Take ownership of firewall management, including configuration, maintenance, and optimization of firewall systems to protect our client’s network infrastructure from unauthorized access, threats, and vulnerabilities.
Design and implementation:
- Collaborate with the network and systems engineering teams to design and implement firewall solutions based on industry best practice and security standards.
- Evaluate firewall hardware and software options, select appropriate technologies, and oversee the deployment process.
Policy Development:
- Develop, review, and enforce firewall policies and access controls to safeguard our client’s network infrastructure.
- Continuously monitor and assess the effectiveness of firewall rules and policies, making recommendations for improvements as necessary.
Threat monitoring and Incident Response:
- Monitor firewall logs, security alerts, and system events to detect and respond to security incidents.
- Investigate and analyse security breaches or unauthorised access attempts, taking appropriate actions to mitigate risks and prevent future incidents.
Vulnerability Management:
- Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify weaknesses in the network infrastructure.
- Collaborate with the IT teams to remediate vulnerabilities and implement necessary security controls.
Security Auditing and Compliance:
- Assist in conducting internal and external security audits, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards. Maintain accurate documentation of firewall configurations, policies, and procedures.
Security Awareness and Training:
Collaborate with colleagues to educate them on firewall best practises, policies, and procedures.
Research and Innovation:
- Stay updated with emerging trends, technologies, and best practises in network security and firewall management.
- Evaluate new tools, techniques, and methodologies to enhance our client’s overall security posture.
Requirements :
Professional experience:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Security Engineer, with a strong focus on firewall management and configuration in complex enterprise environments.
Networking Knowledge:
- Strong understanding of networking concepts, protocols, and architectures (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANS, routing, etc.) Familiarity with network security technologies and solutions.
Firewall Expertise:
- Proficient in managing and configuring firewall technologies, (specifically for the Checkpoint technology).
Security Certifications:
- Preferred certifications include CISSP, CCSP, CCSE, PCNSE or equivalent certifications demonstrating expertise in network security and firewalls.
Analytical Skills:
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills to identify security vulnerabilities and mitigate risks.
- Ability to analyse security logs and perform forensic investigations.
Collaboration and Communication:
- Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with the client and cross functional teams.
- Excellent Verbal and written communication skills to articulate complex security concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Continuous Learning:
- Passion for staying up to date with the latest security threats, trends, and technologies through self-study, training, and participation in industry conferences and events.
Other Security Expertise:
- Extensive knowledge of setting up and maintaining proxy (Zscaler technology preferred), virtual private networking (Ivanti Pulse Secure VPN preferred), intrusion prevention (Arbor Technology preferred), and access controls.
Desired Skills:
- CISSP
- CCSP
- CCSE
- PCNSE
- TCP/IP
- DNS
- DHCP
- VLANS
- Zscaler
- VPN
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years