Permanent position available for a Senior DevOps Engineer.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role.
- Strong knowledge of CI/CD concepts and experience with Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or Azure DevOps.
- Proficiency in scripting languages such as Bash, Python, or PowerShell.
- Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Puppet, or Chef.
- Familiarity with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.
- Strong understanding of cloud computing platforms, especially AWS, Azure, or GCP.
- Experience with infrastructure as code tools and frameworks like Terraform or CloudFormation.
- Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools such as ELK Stack, Prometheus, Grafana, or Splunk.
- Understanding of networking and security principles in a cloud environment.
- Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities
Desired Skills:
- Jenkins
- GitLab
- Azure DevOps
- Python
- Networking
- Problem Solving
- Troubleshooting
- DevOps Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer for a company based in Springs.