Senior DevOps Engineer

Permanent position available for a Senior DevOps Engineer.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role.

Strong knowledge of CI/CD concepts and experience with Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or Azure DevOps.

Proficiency in scripting languages such as Bash, Python, or PowerShell.

Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Puppet, or Chef.

Familiarity with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.

Strong understanding of cloud computing platforms, especially AWS, Azure, or GCP.

Experience with infrastructure as code tools and frameworks like Terraform or CloudFormation.

Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools such as ELK Stack, Prometheus, Grafana, or Splunk.

Understanding of networking and security principles in a cloud environment.

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities

Desired Skills:

Jenkins

GitLab

Azure DevOps

Python

Networking

Problem Solving

Troubleshooting

DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer for a company based in Springs.

Learn more/Apply for this position