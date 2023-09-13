Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Springs

Sep 13, 2023

Permanent position available for a Senior DevOps Engineer.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role.
  • Strong knowledge of CI/CD concepts and experience with Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or Azure DevOps.
  • Proficiency in scripting languages such as Bash, Python, or PowerShell.
  • Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Puppet, or Chef.
  • Familiarity with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.
  • Strong understanding of cloud computing platforms, especially AWS, Azure, or GCP.
  • Experience with infrastructure as code tools and frameworks like Terraform or CloudFormation.
  • Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools such as ELK Stack, Prometheus, Grafana, or Splunk.
  • Understanding of networking and security principles in a cloud environment.
  • Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration abilities

Desired Skills:

  • Jenkins
  • GitLab
  • Azure DevOps
  • Python
  • Networking
  • Problem Solving
  • Troubleshooting
  • DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer for a company based in Springs.

