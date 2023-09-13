Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Senior Java Developer, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global headquarters in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally. We are seeking a skilled Senior Java Developer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Key Responsibilities
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code on exciting projects.
- Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
- Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team
- Collaborate with team members and stakeholders
- Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes
Requirements/Qualifications:
- Matric or senior certificate (required)
- Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma (Preferred)
- Solid development experience in Java (6 years)
- Practical work experience with the Spring Framework (minimum 4 years)
It would be an advantage to have proven experience of enterprise Java or JEE development, Angular, Git, Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools, AWS experience and Linux, strong Java SE and Osp.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Git
- Gradle
- DevOPs
- CI tools
- Java SE
About The Employer:
